- GENERAL NEWS
Tokyo Shibuya’s Iconic Hachiko Celebrated for 100th Birthday with Special 24-Hour Ticket
14:50 JST, November 12, 2023
Tokyo Metro Co. began selling commemorative tickets Saturday to mark the 100th birthday of the loyal dog Hachiko.
An iconic statue of the famous canine sits outside Shibuya Station in the capital.
The special 24-hour tickets feature illustrations of the celebrated Akita pooch and are available for purchase at Shibuya Station and Omotesando Station on the Tokyo Metro Ginza Line.
Tickets, which cost ¥600 for adults and ¥300 for children, will remain on sale through March 31.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
-
Tokaido Shinkansen Train Service Resumed 12:30 p.m. (UPDATE 2)
-
3 New Maiko Entertainers Debut Together in Kyoto
-
Actress Ai Tominaga Becomes First Woman to Play Role of Takeda Shingen in Festival
-
Japan Singer Shinji Tanimura of Alice Folk Rock Band Dies at 74; Known for Hits ‘You’re rollin’ thunder,’ ‘Subaru’ (Update 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s 10-year JGB Yield Hits New Decade High Ahead of BOJ Meeting
- Staff-free Stores Continue to Multiply, Broaden Offerings Despite Pandemic’s End
- Average Tokyo Condo Price Tops ¥100 Million
- Japan Eyes New Legislation to Allow Startups to Get Loans Based on Their Growth Potential
- CEATEC Tech Show Sees 1st Ukrainian Booths