Tokyo Shibuya’s Iconic Hachiko Celebrated for 100th Birthday with Special 24-Hour Ticket

Courtesy of Tokyo Metro Co.

A commemorative Tokyo Metro ticket featuring an illustration of Hachiko

Tokyo Metro Co. began selling commemorative tickets Saturday to mark the 100th birthday of the loyal dog Hachiko.

An iconic statue of the famous canine sits outside Shibuya Station in the capital.

The special 24-hour tickets feature illustrations of the celebrated Akita pooch and are available for purchase at Shibuya Station and Omotesando Station on the Tokyo Metro Ginza Line.

Tickets, which cost ¥600 for adults and ¥300 for children, will remain on sale through March 31.