Temperatures Fall in Japan; Tokyo Dips below 10 C

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

Temperatures have been falling across Japan over the weekend, with the mercury plunging below 10 C in central Tokyo on Sunday morning.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said a low-pressure trough with a cold-air mass of minus 30 C is expected to affect northern and western parts of the country through Monday evening, causing unstable conditions in the Hokuriku region, among other areas.

The agency has called on people to exercise caution — such as staying indoors — in light of expected thunderstorms, severe winds and sudden heavy rains. Hailstorms may occur, too, the agency said, urging people to take steps to protect crops and facilities.

The temperature dropped as low as 8 C in central Tokyo at 8:29 a.m., Sunday, according to the Automated Meteorological Data Acquisition System.