- GENERAL NEWS
Temperatures Fall in Japan; Tokyo Dips below 10 C
12:31 JST, November 12, 2023
Temperatures have been falling across Japan over the weekend, with the mercury plunging below 10 C in central Tokyo on Sunday morning.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said a low-pressure trough with a cold-air mass of minus 30 C is expected to affect northern and western parts of the country through Monday evening, causing unstable conditions in the Hokuriku region, among other areas.
The agency has called on people to exercise caution — such as staying indoors — in light of expected thunderstorms, severe winds and sudden heavy rains. Hailstorms may occur, too, the agency said, urging people to take steps to protect crops and facilities.
The temperature dropped as low as 8 C in central Tokyo at 8:29 a.m., Sunday, according to the Automated Meteorological Data Acquisition System.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
-
JAL Schedules Extra Flight to Disperse Sumo Wrestlers Due to Weight Restrictions
-
Tokaido Shinkansen Train Service Resumed 12:30 p.m. (UPDATE 2)
-
3 New Maiko Entertainers Debut Together in Kyoto
-
Actress Ai Tominaga Becomes First Woman to Play Role of Takeda Shingen in Festival
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japanese Startups Focus Attention on Ultra-compact EVs
- Japan’s 10-year JGB Yield Hits New Decade High Ahead of BOJ Meeting
- Staff-free Stores Continue to Multiply, Broaden Offerings Despite Pandemic’s End
- Average Tokyo Condo Price Tops ¥100 Million
- Japan Eyes New Legislation to Allow Startups to Get Loans Based on Their Growth Potential