- GENERAL NEWS
Shogi player Sota Fujii defends Ryuo title
17:54 JST, November 11, 2023
Ryuo titleholder Sota Fujii successfully defended his title for a second time, defeating seven-dan Takumi Ito in the fourth consecutive match of the Ryuo shogi tournament held in Otaru, Hokkaido, on Saturday.
Fujii swept the best-of-seven series at the 36th tournament, the most prestigious of the eight major shogi titles.
In October, Fujii became the first-ever player to hold all eight major titles at one time when he won the Oza title.
