Shogi player Sota Fujii defends Ryuo title

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Sota Fujii, left, wins the fourth match of the Ryuo shogi tournament when Takumi Ito concedes defeat in Otaru, Hokkaido, on Saturday.

Ryuo titleholder Sota Fujii successfully defended his title for a second time, defeating seven-dan Takumi Ito in the fourth consecutive match of the Ryuo shogi tournament held in Otaru, Hokkaido, on Saturday.

Fujii swept the best-of-seven series at the 36th tournament, the most prestigious of the eight major shogi titles.

In October, Fujii became the first-ever player to hold all eight major titles at one time when he won the Oza title.