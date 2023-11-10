- GENERAL NEWS
New Island Created near Iwoto Island from Undersea Volcanic Eruption, Japan Meteorological Agency Says; May Disappear as Eruption Dies Down
11:49 JST, November 10, 2023
A new island has been created near Iwoto Island from an undersea volcanic eruption that started late last month, the Japan Meteorological Agency said Thursday.
The new island, about 300 meters long and stretched on a rough north-south axis, may disappear from wave erosion as volcanic activity has been gradually dying down since Saturday.
The eruption is about 1 kilometer south of Iwoto Island, and began on Oct. 21. It has intermittently spewed into the air columns of water containing sediment, which have reached up to 100 meters high. The island was formed from the sediment.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
-
JAL Schedules Extra Flight to Disperse Sumo Wrestlers Due to Weight Restrictions
-
Tokaido Shinkansen Train Service Resumed 12:30 p.m. (UPDATE 2)
-
3 New Maiko Entertainers Debut Together in Kyoto
-
Actress Ai Tominaga Becomes First Woman to Play Role of Takeda Shingen in Festival
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japanese Startups Focus Attention on Ultra-compact EVs
- Staff-free Stores Continue to Multiply, Broaden Offerings Despite Pandemic’s End
- Average Tokyo Condo Price Tops ¥100 Million
- Japan Eyes New Legislation to Allow Startups to Get Loans Based on Their Growth Potential
- CEATEC Tech Show Sees 1st Ukrainian Booths