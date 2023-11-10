New Island Created near Iwoto Island from Undersea Volcanic Eruption, Japan Meteorological Agency Says; May Disappear as Eruption Dies Down

Courtesy of the Maritime Self-Defense Force

A new island is seen off Iwoto Island on Nov. 1.

A new island has been created near Iwoto Island from an undersea volcanic eruption that started late last month, the Japan Meteorological Agency said Thursday.

The new island, about 300 meters long and stretched on a rough north-south axis, may disappear from wave erosion as volcanic activity has been gradually dying down since Saturday.

The eruption is about 1 kilometer south of Iwoto Island, and began on Oct. 21. It has intermittently spewed into the air columns of water containing sediment, which have reached up to 100 meters high. The island was formed from the sediment.