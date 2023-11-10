Earthquake Jolts Kanto Region Friday Morning





A magnitude 4.2 quake jolted Tokyo and Kanagawa Prefecture at 10 a.m. on Friday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. No tsunami alert was released.

The epicenter is in the east of Kanagawa Prefecture, the focus is 110 kilometers deep.

The Japanese seismic scale of 3 was observed in Chiyoda Ward and Machida in Tokyo and Sagamihara’s Midori Ward and Atsugi in Kanagawa Prefecture.