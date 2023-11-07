Unification Church Proposes to Deposit ¥6 to ¥10 Billion with Government for Compensation; Japan Branch Leader Plans to Contest Dissolution Order Request

The Japan News



The Unification Church on Tuesday announced its proposal to deposit up to ¥10 billion with the government as possible compensation for former followers who claim to have suffered as a result of making huge donations to the group.

Tomihiro Tanaka, president of the Japan branch of the organization, said at a press conference that he would propose depositing ¥6 to ¥10 billion with the government.

The government filed a request last month with the Tokyo District Court for an order to dissolve the group. Tanaka said the proposed deposit is dependent on the outcome of the court’s decision regarding the dissolution order.

On the other hand, Tanaka stated that he would fully contest the dissolution order request from the government, saying it was “unacceptable from the standpoint of religious freedom.”