- GENERAL NEWS
Shinkansen Hit Bear in Akita Pref. on Monday, Delaying Trains
10:13 JST, November 7, 2023
Akita Shinkansen Komachi No. 46 running in Senboku, Akita Prefecture, hit a bear at around 7:11 p.m. on Monday according to JR East. The driver confirmed the safety of the train and resumed operation.
This caused a delay of up to 41 minutes for the two Akita Shinkansen trains.
