Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
  • GENERAL NEWS

Shinkansen Hit Bear in Akita Pref. on Monday, Delaying Trains

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Akita Shinkansen

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:13 JST, November 7, 2023

Akita Shinkansen Komachi No. 46 running in Senboku, Akita Prefecture, hit a bear at around 7:11 p.m. on Monday according to JR East. The driver confirmed the safety of the train and resumed operation.

This caused a delay of up to 41 minutes for the two Akita Shinkansen trains.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING