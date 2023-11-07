Shinkansen Hit Bear in Akita Pref. on Monday, Delaying Trains

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Akita Shinkansen

Akita Shinkansen Komachi No. 46 running in Senboku, Akita Prefecture, hit a bear at around 7:11 p.m. on Monday according to JR East. The driver confirmed the safety of the train and resumed operation.

This caused a delay of up to 41 minutes for the two Akita Shinkansen trains.