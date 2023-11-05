Body Found on Median Strip in Central Japan; Police Suspect Hit-and-Run





YOKOHAMA — A body was found Saturday in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, following a report of an abandoned motorcycle on a median strip on the Yokohama-Yokosuka Road, the police said.

Responding to an emergency call placed at about 5 a.m. Saturday, the police discovered a body about 35 minutes later with multiple injuries roughly 300 meters from the motorcycle and are looking into the possibility of a hit-and-run.

According to the prefectural police’s highway patrol, the body was severely damaged, making it difficult for authorities to confirm the person’s identity. The motorcycle was found leaning against a guardrail of the median strip.

The incident forced the closure of the outbound line between the Kinugasa and Sahara interchanges for about 11 hours.