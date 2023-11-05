- GENERAL NEWS
Body Found on Median Strip in Central Japan; Police Suspect Hit-and-Run
18:37 JST, November 5, 2023
YOKOHAMA — A body was found Saturday in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, following a report of an abandoned motorcycle on a median strip on the Yokohama-Yokosuka Road, the police said.
Responding to an emergency call placed at about 5 a.m. Saturday, the police discovered a body about 35 minutes later with multiple injuries roughly 300 meters from the motorcycle and are looking into the possibility of a hit-and-run.
According to the prefectural police’s highway patrol, the body was severely damaged, making it difficult for authorities to confirm the person’s identity. The motorcycle was found leaning against a guardrail of the median strip.
The incident forced the closure of the outbound line between the Kinugasa and Sahara interchanges for about 11 hours.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
-
JAL Schedules Extra Flight to Disperse Sumo Wrestlers Due to Weight Restrictions
-
Tokaido Shinkansen Train Service Resumed 12:30 p.m. (UPDATE 2)
-
Japan’s Surgical Requirement to Change Sex Ruled Unconstitutional
-
3 New Maiko Entertainers Debut Together in Kyoto
JN ACCESS RANKING
- 11 Japan Banks Hit By Glitch in Data Communication System; At Least 1.4 Million Interbank Money Transfers Affected (Update 1)
- Claudia Goldin Wins 2023 Nobel Economics Prize
- Japanese Startups Focus Attention on Ultra-compact EVs
- Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
- Japan Biz Failures Hit 8-Year High in April-September