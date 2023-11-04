- GENERAL NEWS
Singer Sachiko Kobayashi Raises a Glass to Celebrate This Year’s Yamanashi Nouveau
21:25 JST, November 4, 2023
KATSUNUMA, Yamanashi — This year’s Yamanashi Nouveau wine was unveiled at the Katsunuma Shin-shu Wine Matsuri (Katsunuma new sake wine festival) in Koshu, Yamanashi Prefecture, on Friday.
The festival, which was held for the first time since the pandemic, took place at Katsunuma Budou-no-oka, a local tourist facility in the city.
Sachiko Kobayashi, a singer and tourism ambassador for Koshu, attended the festival along with many wine enthusiasts.
The festival showcased 39 new red and white wine varieties, some of which were made from grapes harvested this year, from 16 companies. In addition, guests had the opportunity to taste original wines crafted from grapes harvested from Kobayashi’s own vineyard in Koshu.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
-
JAL Schedules Extra Flight to Disperse Sumo Wrestlers Due to Weight Restrictions
-
Tokaido Shinkansen Train Service Resumed 12:30 p.m. (UPDATE 2)
-
Japan’s Surgical Requirement to Change Sex Ruled Unconstitutional
-
3 New Maiko Entertainers Debut Together in Kyoto
JN ACCESS RANKING
- 11 Japan Banks Hit By Glitch in Data Communication System; At Least 1.4 Million Interbank Money Transfers Affected (Update 1)
- Claudia Goldin Wins 2023 Nobel Economics Prize
- Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
- Japan Biz Failures Hit 8-Year High in April-September
- Japanese Startups Focus Attention on Ultra-compact EVs