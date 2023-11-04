Singer Sachiko Kobayashi Raises a Glass to Celebrate This Year’s Yamanashi Nouveau

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Sachiko Kobayashi, center, raises a glass to celebrate the unveiling of this year’s Yamanashi Nouveau at Katsunuma Budou-no-oka in Koshu, Yamanashi Prefecture, on Friday.

KATSUNUMA, Yamanashi — This year’s Yamanashi Nouveau wine was unveiled at the Katsunuma Shin-shu Wine Matsuri (Katsunuma new sake wine festival) in Koshu, Yamanashi Prefecture, on Friday.

The festival, which was held for the first time since the pandemic, took place at Katsunuma Budou-no-oka, a local tourist facility in the city.

Sachiko Kobayashi, a singer and tourism ambassador for Koshu, attended the festival along with many wine enthusiasts.

The festival showcased 39 new red and white wine varieties, some of which were made from grapes harvested this year, from 16 companies. In addition, guests had the opportunity to taste original wines crafted from grapes harvested from Kobayashi’s own vineyard in Koshu.