- GENERAL NEWS
Summery Weather Lingers for Many Areas of Japan
15:24 JST, November 4, 2023
Strollers amid yellowing ginkgo trees around the Imperial Palace in Tokyo shield themselves from the sun on Friday, when it hit 24.3 C in the capital. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, record November highs were observed at 304 locations across the nation. It was 28.1 C in Itoigawa, Niigata Prefecture, and in Tottori, and 28 C in Fukui, highs usually observed in September. This lingering heat is forecast to continue through Monday.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
-
JAL Schedules Extra Flight to Disperse Sumo Wrestlers Due to Weight Restrictions
-
Tokaido Shinkansen Train Service Resumed 12:30 p.m. (UPDATE 2)
-
Japan’s Surgical Requirement to Change Sex Ruled Unconstitutional
-
3 New Maiko Entertainers Debut Together in Kyoto
JN ACCESS RANKING
- 11 Japan Banks Hit By Glitch in Data Communication System; At Least 1.4 Million Interbank Money Transfers Affected (Update 1)
- Claudia Goldin Wins 2023 Nobel Economics Prize
- Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
- Japan Biz Failures Hit 8-Year High in April-September
- Japanese Startups Focus Attention on Ultra-compact EVs