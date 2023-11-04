Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
Summery Weather Lingers for Many Areas of Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:24 JST, November 4, 2023

Strollers amid yellowing ginkgo trees around the Imperial Palace in Tokyo shield themselves from the sun on Friday, when it hit 24.3 C in the capital. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, record November highs were observed at 304 locations across the nation. It was 28.1 C in Itoigawa, Niigata Prefecture, and in Tottori, and 28 C in Fukui, highs usually observed in September. This lingering heat is forecast to continue through Monday.

