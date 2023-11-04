Summery Weather Lingers for Many Areas of Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Strollers amid yellowing ginkgo trees around the Imperial Palace in Tokyo shield themselves from the sun on Friday, when it hit 24.3 C in the capital. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, record November highs were observed at 304 locations across the nation. It was 28.1 C in Itoigawa, Niigata Prefecture, and in Tottori, and 28 C in Fukui, highs usually observed in September. This lingering heat is forecast to continue through Monday.