IAEA: 3rd Batch of Fukushima Treated Water Has Tritium Level Far Below Japan’s Operational Limit

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant is seen on Aug. 24 after the release of diluted treated water started.

The tritium level in the third batch of treated water, which began being released from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant on Thursday, is far below Japan’s operational limit, the International Atomic Energy Agency said on the day.

IAEA experts stationed at the plant took samples from the treated water on Monday, after it was prepared for discharge. The tritium level was far below the operational limit of 1,500 becquerels per liter, the agency said in a press release.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. is releasing treated water in batches. The first began Aug. 24 and the second on Oct. 5. Each time, the IAEA has confirmed the levels were far below operational limits.