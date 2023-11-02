Japan, South Korea Governors Vow Cooperation on Challenges

Reuters file photo

Fujikawaguchiko, Yamanashi Pref., Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)—Japanese prefectural and South Korean provincial governors on Wednesday agreed to work together to address challenges facing the two countries.

Officials from Japan’s National Governors’ Association and the Governors Association of Korea, meeting in Fujikawaguchiko in the eastern Japan prefecture of Yamanashi, discussed ways to promote cooperation between them and tackle declining populations.

These issues are national challenges that should be tackled resolutely, the two groups said in a joint statement adopted at their first meeting in six years.

The officials included Yoshihiro Murai, president of the Japanese group and governor of the northeastern prefecture of Miyagi, and Lee Cheol-woo, head of the South Korean group and governor of North Gyeongsang Province.

The two groups agreed to hold their next meeting in South Korea in 2025.

“By deepening exchanges, we can create an environment where we can help each other when necessary,” Murai said at a press conference.

Continued local-level exchanges will help improve relations between the two nations, Lee said.