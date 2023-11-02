- GENERAL NEWS
Bear Attacks on People Hit Record High in Japan
11:54 JST, November 2, 2023
Tokyo, Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)—The number of people attacked by bears in Japan between April and October totaled 180, already a record high on a fiscal year basis since the statistics started in fiscal 2006, the Environment Ministry said in a preliminary report Wednesday.
The previous record high was 158 marked in fiscal 2020.
The ministry is calling for maximum vigilance until the bears go into hibernation, due to the poor acorn crop mainly in the Tohoku northeastern Japan region.
Five people have been killed in attacks by bears so far in fiscal 2023, which started in April.
The monthly number of people attacked by bears stood at 15 in August, surging to 38 in September and 71 in October.
By prefecture, Akita had the highest number of victims, at 61, followed by Iwate, at 42, and Fukushima, at 13.
The number of bear attack cases reached 164, already exceeding the previous annual high of 145 logged in fiscal 2010.
Beginning Wednesday, the ministry has dispatched experts to prefectural and municipal governments to help them address bear attacks.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
-
JAL Schedules Extra Flight to Disperse Sumo Wrestlers Due to Weight Restrictions
-
Tokaido Shinkansen Train Service Resumed 12:30 p.m. (UPDATE 2)
-
Japan’s Surgical Requirement to Change Sex Ruled Unconstitutional
-
3 New Maiko Entertainers Debut Together in Kyoto
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Claudia Goldin Wins 2023 Nobel Economics Prize
- Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
- 11 Japan Banks Hit By Glitch in Data Communication System; At Least 1.4 Million Interbank Money Transfers Affected (Update 1)
- 51 Japanese Evacuated from Israel On Board South Korean Korean Military Plane
- JAL Schedules Extra Flight to Disperse Sumo Wrestlers Due to Weight Restrictions