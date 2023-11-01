- GENERAL NEWS
Pod of 30 Dolphins Spotted Swimming Off Coast of Kobe
15:57 JST, November 1, 2023
A pod of dolphins was spotted near the mouth of Muko River swimming toward Kobe on Wednesday morning.
About 30 dolphins were confirmed off the coast of Kobe by a Yomiuri Shimbun helicopter.
According to experts, the dolphins appear to be a species commonly found throughout the Pacific Ocean and other bodies of water. However, the dolphins displayed unusual behavior in being so close to shore and it is unclear why they were in the area.
