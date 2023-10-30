- GENERAL NEWS
Fermenting Sake Mash Churned at Tokyo Brewery
15:17 JST, October 30, 2023
Master sake brewer Shinji Kashimura mixes fermenting mash in a large wooden tub at Ozawa Sake Brewery in Ome, western Tokyo. When Kashimura, 52, put his mixing pole into the bubbling mash, a banana-like scent filled the air. By mixing, he adjusts the temperature and speed of fermentation for the mash, which will later be pressed to make finished sake. The brewery, which produces Sawanoi brand sake, will brew the sake until the end of March, which the sake brewing season ends.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
-
JAL Schedules Extra Flight to Disperse Sumo Wrestlers Due to Weight Restrictions
-
Tokaido Shinkansen Train Service Resumed 12:30 p.m. (UPDATE 2)
-
Japan’s Surgical Requirement to Change Sex Ruled Unconstitutional
-
3 New Maiko Entertainers Debut Together in Kyoto
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
- 51 Japanese Evacuated from Israel On Board South Korean Korean Military Plane
- JAL Schedules Extra Flight to Disperse Sumo Wrestlers Due to Weight Restrictions
- Japan, Vietnam Set to Agree on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
- Tokaido Shinkansen Train Service Resumed 12:30 p.m. (UPDATE 2)