Brother of Missing French Woman in Nikko Seeks Information about Her Disappearance

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Damien Veron, front center, walks with people holding placards in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, on Sunday.

UTSUNOMIYA — The brother of a French woman who went missing in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, in 2018 sought information Sunday about her disappearance as he walked around Tobu Nikko Station and other places she was said to have visited at the time.

Courtesy of Tochigi prefectural police

Tiphaine Veron

Tiphaine Veron, then 36, has been missing since she left her accommodation on July 29, 2018.

On Sunday, French residents in Japan, French parliament members and members of Nikko Police Station gathered together with Veron’s elder brother, Damien, 43.

The group distributed cards in front of the station with a QR code that leads to a website about the incident and then walked around the touristy area of Shinkyo bridge and elsewhere holding placards reading “Don’t forget Tiphaine.”

Veron was staying at a hotel in the city for two nights from July 28. She lost contact after leaving the hotel on the morning of July 29, leading the police to investigate the incident and a possible accident. Earlier this year, the U.N. Committee on Enforced Disappearances requested the Japanese government provide information on the investigation into Veron’s disappearance.

Damien hopes that Japan, France and the U.N. cooperate in the investigation, believing that would increase the chance of finding his sister. He said he wanted to tell her that he would find her soon.

Veron is about 1.65 meters tall with brown hair. Call Nikko Police Station at (0288) 53-0110 to provide any information.