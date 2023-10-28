Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
Actress Ai Tominaga Becomes First Woman to Play Role of Takeda Shingen in Festival

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Ai Tominaga, the first woman to play the role of Takeda Shingen in the Shingen-ko Festival, is seen in Kofu on Saturday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

20:55 JST, October 28, 2023

Model and actress Ai Tominaga became the first woman to play the role of Takeda Shingen in the Shingen-ko Festival, in Kofu on Saturday.

Tominaga led a parade of more than 1,000 “warriors” to commemorate the famous warlord.

The festival’s main event was a reenactment of a confrontation that took place at Kawanakajima, featuring armor-clad fighters. Wearing yoroi Japanese armor and a red battle coat, Tominaga shouted, “Let’s go into battle!”

Tominaga later rode her horse down the main street in front of Kofu Station.

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Ai Tominaga rides her horse in Kofu on Saturday.
