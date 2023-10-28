Actress Ai Tominaga Becomes First Woman to Play Role of Takeda Shingen in Festival

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Ai Tominaga, the first woman to play the role of Takeda Shingen in the Shingen-ko Festival, is seen in Kofu on Saturday.

Model and actress Ai Tominaga became the first woman to play the role of Takeda Shingen in the Shingen-ko Festival, in Kofu on Saturday.

Tominaga led a parade of more than 1,000 “warriors” to commemorate the famous warlord.

The festival’s main event was a reenactment of a confrontation that took place at Kawanakajima, featuring armor-clad fighters. Wearing yoroi Japanese armor and a red battle coat, Tominaga shouted, “Let’s go into battle!”

Tominaga later rode her horse down the main street in front of Kofu Station.