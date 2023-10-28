- GENERAL NEWS
Actress Ai Tominaga Becomes First Woman to Play Role of Takeda Shingen in Festival
20:55 JST, October 28, 2023
Model and actress Ai Tominaga became the first woman to play the role of Takeda Shingen in the Shingen-ko Festival, in Kofu on Saturday.
Tominaga led a parade of more than 1,000 “warriors” to commemorate the famous warlord.
The festival’s main event was a reenactment of a confrontation that took place at Kawanakajima, featuring armor-clad fighters. Wearing yoroi Japanese armor and a red battle coat, Tominaga shouted, “Let’s go into battle!”
Tominaga later rode her horse down the main street in front of Kofu Station.
