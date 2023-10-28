- GENERAL NEWS
Yomiuri Survey: More Than 60% Think Situation in Which 30% of Municipalities Do Not Have a Bookstore Needs to be Improved
6:00 JST, October 28, 2023
About 60% of residents in Japan think that the situation in which about 30% of municipalities do not have a bookstore needs to be improved, according to a Yomiuri Shimbun survey.
Of the respondents, 61% said the situation needs to be improved, while 35% said it does not.
When asked whether central and local governments should provide support for local bookstores, 50% said they should while 46% said no. Among the respondents who said the bookstore situation needs to be improved, 75% said governments should provide support.
According to the Japan Publishing Industry Foundation for Culture, 456 municipalities, or 26.2%, did not have a single bookstore as of September 2022.
The poll also revealed that 72% of respondents felt that there were fewer bookstores in their neighborhoods.
The Yomiuri Shimbun survey, conducted in conjunction with autumn reading promotion month, was mailed to 3,000 randomly selected residents on Aug. 22. Of the 2,122 responses received by Sept. 27, 2,062 were valid.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
-
JAL Schedules Extra Flight to Disperse Sumo Wrestlers Due to Weight Restrictions
-
Japan’s Surgical Requirement to Change Sex Ruled Unconstitutional
-
Tokaido Shinkansen Train Service Resumed 12:30 p.m. (UPDATE 2)
-
3 New Maiko Entertainers Debut Together in Kyoto
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
- Asian Games Official Suffers Leg Fracture after Being Hit by Hammer
- 51 Japanese Evacuated from Israel On Board South Korean Korean Military Plane
- JAL Schedules Extra Flight to Disperse Sumo Wrestlers Due to Weight Restrictions
- Japan, Vietnam Set to Agree on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership