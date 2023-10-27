- GENERAL NEWS
El Al to Offer Israel-Japan Direct Flight Mon.
11:57 JST, October 27, 2023
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japan’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday a direct flight from Israel to Japan will be operated Monday, calling on Japanese nationals wishing to return home to take the plane.
The El Al fight will leave Tel Aviv and arrive at Narita International Airport near Tokyo, the ministry said.
Regular direct flights between the two countries, operated by the carrier, have been suspended due to an escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict.
There are still around 800 Japanese citizens in Israel and Palestine. Three Japanese Self-Defense Forces transport aircraft in an evacuation mission are now standing by in neighboring Jordan, according to the ministry.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
-
JAL Schedules Extra Flight to Disperse Sumo Wrestlers Due to Weight Restrictions
-
Japan’s Surgical Requirement to Change Sex Ruled Unconstitutional
-
Tokaido Shinkansen Train Service Resumed 12:30 p.m. (UPDATE 2)
-
3 New Maiko Entertainers Debut Together in Kyoto
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
- Asian Games Official Suffers Leg Fracture after Being Hit by Hammer
- 51 Japanese Evacuated from Israel On Board South Korean Korean Military Plane
- JAL Schedules Extra Flight to Disperse Sumo Wrestlers Due to Weight Restrictions
- Japan, Vietnam Set to Agree on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership