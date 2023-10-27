- GENERAL NEWS
Tokyo Ward Mayor to Resign amid Probe
11:25 JST, October 27, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Yayoi Kimura, mayor of Tokyo’s Koto Ward, said Thursday that she will resign from the post, after prosecutors searched her office earlier this week over alleged violation of the public offices election law.
“As the investigation continues, I must not allow ward government affairs to stagnate any longer,” Kimura told a press conference the same day as she vowed to quit apparently to take responsibility for the scandal. “I’m terribly sorry.”
Kimura is suspected of involvement in the posting on the internet of a paid advertisement asking people to vote for her in a mayoral election in April. The law prohibits such paid online ads.
According to Kimura and others, the ad was shown on YouTube for five days during the campaign period for the mayoral election.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
-
JAL Schedules Extra Flight to Disperse Sumo Wrestlers Due to Weight Restrictions
-
Japan’s Surgical Requirement to Change Sex Ruled Unconstitutional
-
Tokaido Shinkansen Train Service Resumed 12:30 p.m. (UPDATE 2)
-
3 New Maiko Entertainers Debut Together in Kyoto
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
- Asian Games Official Suffers Leg Fracture after Being Hit by Hammer
- 51 Japanese Evacuated from Israel On Board South Korean Korean Military Plane
- JAL Schedules Extra Flight to Disperse Sumo Wrestlers Due to Weight Restrictions
- Japan, Vietnam Set to Agree on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership