- GENERAL NEWS
Noodles Slide into Guinness World Records in Oita, Local Mothers Organized the Over 4-Kilometer Attempt
13:26 JST, October 22, 2023
OITA — Nagashi somen — somen noodles flowing in cold water down bamboo gutters — traveled a distance of 4,031.76 meters, and was formally recognized as a world record at an event in Taketa, Oita Prefecture, on Saturday.
The Guinness World Record attempt was organized by “Takehime,” a group of mothers in the city, with the cooperation of businesses and volunteers. Their attempt eclipsed the previous record of 3,515.42 meters, set in November last year in Takamori, Nagano Prefecture.
The somen started its journey in the grasslands of Kuju Plateau and flowed down roads that had been closed to traffic for the event. After approximately 90 minutes, the required amount of more than 25 grams of noodles arrived at the goal. When the official adjudicator announced the certification, cheers erupted from the many people present.
“I’m relieved it was successful,” Takehime’s representative Mio Abe said. “I’m glad we could show children that ‘dreams come true.’”
