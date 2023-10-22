- GENERAL NEWS
Scarlet Kochia Delight Visitors at Japan Seaside Park
12:53 JST, October 22, 2023
Visitors walk through a sea of scarlet kochia, or summer cypress, at Hitachi Seaside Park in Hitachinaka, Ibaraki Prefecture. The park grows about 33,000 kochia, which are also called hokigusa, or broom grass, in Japan, as its dried branches were used to make brooms. Park officials said the crimson color can be seen through the middle of this week. The park’s public relations official said she hopes visitors will enjoy the contrast between the vermillion kochia and the azure sky.
