- GENERAL NEWS
Media Representatives Discuss Use of AI in Journalism at Singapore Symposium
15:07 JST, October 21, 2023
SINGAPORE — Representatives from various media outlets worldwide discussed issues surrounding the use of artificial intelligence in news at Digital Media Asia 2023 in Singapore on Friday.
In response to AI possibly replacing journalists, Fergus Bell, the CEO of British media consulting firm Fathm, said AI could only do the simplest tasks, even in Europe, which utilizes advanced AI. Bell said it was hard for him to imagine AI conducting interviews with politicians in real time. He emphasized there are many issues when it comes to officially using AI in the newsroom.
Regarding the promotion of journalism among young people, Agnes Stenbom, the head of IN/LAB, a joint venture established under major European media company Schibsted, said it was vital to ensure transparency when it came to AI. She said media companies need to carefully explain their policies so their subscribers can understand them.
The two-day symposium, organized by the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA), of which the Japan Newspaper Publishers & Editors Association is a member, ended Friday.
