Takarazuka Revue Main Theater Performances Canceled Thru Nov. 23

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Takarazuka Grand Theater is seen in the city of Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture, in April.

OSAKA (Jiji Press) — Takarazuka Revue Co., an all-female musical group, said Friday it has decided to cancel performances at its main theater in the city of Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture, through Nov. 23, citing the ongoing investigation into the sudden death of a member.

The probe by a team including outside lawyers is taking time, and “it is difficult to resume performances before an environment allowing our members to stand on stage feeling secure and customers to watch them perform [comfortably] is prepared,” Takarazuka Revue said.

A 25-year-old member of the group’s Cosmos Troupe was found lying on the grounds of an apartment building in Takarazuka on Sept. 30 and was confirmed dead. The investigation team has been interviewing members of the group and others on the incident.

There have been weekly magazine reports about bullying of the member by other Takarazuka Revue members. The Hyogo prefectural police department suspects that the member is highly likely to have committed suicide.

The Cosmos Troupe’s current show at the Takarazuka Grand Theater, which had been suspended since Oct. 1, was fully canceled through Nov. 5, when it was due to end. A show by the Snow Troupe, which was scheduled to begin Nov. 10, was called off through Nov. 23.

Takarazuka Revue also decided to cancel the Nov. 30 performance by new members at the grand theater and the “Takarazuka Special 2023” show on Dec. 21-22 at the Umeda Arts Theater in Osaka City.