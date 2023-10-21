Pyramids Take Center Stage at Illuminations at Nabana no Sato Park; 200m Illuminated Tunnel Guides Visitors to Vision of Egypt

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Three giant pyramids adorned with LED lights were unveiled to signal the start of an illumination event at the Nabana no Sato park in Kuwana, Mie Prefecture, on Friday. Covering over 26,400 square meters, the site is found at the end of a 200-meter-long illuminated tunnel. This year’s theme is “The Golden Pyramid” and the largest one is roughly 25 meters tall and 38.5 meters wide. The illuminations also depict a herd of camels, a flying carpet and the mask of Tutankhamun. The lights are switched on at sunset. The event is scheduled to run through June 2 next year.