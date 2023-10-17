- GENERAL NEWS
Chimpanzee Escapes Cage at Osaka Tennoji Zoo
12:15 JST, October 17, 2023
A chimpanzee escaped from its cage at Osaka Tennoji Zoo on Tuesday morning, forcing the zoo to temporarily close and evacuate all visitors.
According to the Osaka City Fire Department, a male veterinarian in his 40s was bitten by the chimpanzee and suffered injuries to his face.
The zoo is located in Tennoji Ward, Osaka, near JR Tennoji Station.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Pro Wrestlers Brawl on Tokaido Shinkansen Bullet Train
-
JR East Begin Test Runs on Hokuriku Shinkansen Extension
-
Groundbreaking Ceremony held for Torch Tower, to be Japan’s Tallest Building at 385m
-
Mt. Fuji Climbers Up 30% From Last Year, Essentially Recovering to Pre-COVID Level
-
Turkish Airlines Flight Accidentally Passed over Central Tokyo after Problem Switching to Autopilot
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Land Prices Rising in Areas near Planned Semiconductor Plant Sites
- Japan FTC Pushes for Fairer License Fees for News Articles
- China’s BYD Sets Dolphin EV Price in Japan at 3.63 Million Yen -Website
- Japan’s Average Land Price Marks Second Year of Growth, Lifted by Post-Pandemic Recovery
- BYD Introduces ‘Underpriced’ Dolphin EV to Japan Market; China Firm Aims to Fill Gap Left by Domestic Automakers