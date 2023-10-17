Chimpanzee Escapes Cage at Osaka Tennoji Zoo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

An escaped chimpanzee is seen in a tree at Osaka Tennoji Zoo on Tuesday.

A chimpanzee escaped from its cage at Osaka Tennoji Zoo on Tuesday morning, forcing the zoo to temporarily close and evacuate all visitors.

According to the Osaka City Fire Department, a male veterinarian in his 40s was bitten by the chimpanzee and suffered injuries to his face.

The zoo is located in Tennoji Ward, Osaka, near JR Tennoji Station.