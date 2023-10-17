Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
Chimpanzee Escapes Cage at Osaka Tennoji Zoo

The Yomiuri Shimbun
An escaped chimpanzee is seen in a tree at Osaka Tennoji Zoo on Tuesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:15 JST, October 17, 2023

A chimpanzee escaped from its cage at Osaka Tennoji Zoo on Tuesday morning, forcing the zoo to temporarily close and evacuate all visitors.

According to the Osaka City Fire Department, a male veterinarian in his 40s was bitten by the chimpanzee and suffered injuries to his face.

The zoo is located in Tennoji Ward, Osaka, near JR Tennoji Station.

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
An entrance gate of Osaka Tennoji Zoo is seen in September 2020.
