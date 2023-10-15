- GENERAL NEWS
Saitama Pref. City Issues Warning After Possibly Poisonous Mushroom Discovered in Beauty Spot
20:50 JST, October 15, 2023
A highly toxic type of mushroom has been discovered near a national scenic beauty spot in Soka City, Saitama Prefecture.
The mushroom, believed to be Chlorophyllum molybdites, known as the False Parasol or Green-Spored Paraso, was discovered for the first time in the city at Soka Matsubara.
According to the city, a citizen found the mushrooms on the evening of Sept. 29 along the Ayase River. After receiving a report, city officials confirmed the same evening that there were approximately ten white mushrooms with a cap diameter of about 5-10 centimeters. City officials promptly removed them. The city is issuing a warning to residents as accidental ingestion can lead to symptoms such as headaches, vomiting, and diarrhea.
According to the Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries Ministry and other authorities, the False Parasol has cap shapes that resemble a shape reminiscent of a Japanese ‘manju’ dessert, reaching a diameter of around 30 centimeters. These mushrooms grow in clusters in lawns and grassy areas from early summer to autumn. While originally native to tropical and subtropical regions, they have been discovered in recent years in places like Chiba Prefecture and the Kanto region.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Pro Wrestlers Brawl on Tokaido Shinkansen Bullet Train
-
JR East Begin Test Runs on Hokuriku Shinkansen Extension
-
2 Dead, 1 Unconscious after Steel Beam Falls at Construction Site Near Tokyo Station (Update 2)
-
Groundbreaking Ceremony held for Torch Tower, to be Japan’s Tallest Building at 385m
-
Mt. Fuji Climbers Up 30% From Last Year, Essentially Recovering to Pre-COVID Level
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Land Prices Rising in Areas near Planned Semiconductor Plant Sites
- Japan FTC Pushes for Fairer License Fees for News Articles
- China’s BYD Sets Dolphin EV Price in Japan at 3.63 Million Yen -Website
- Japan’s Average Land Price Marks Second Year of Growth, Lifted by Post-Pandemic Recovery
- BYD Introduces ‘Underpriced’ Dolphin EV to Japan Market; China Firm Aims to Fill Gap Left by Domestic Automakers