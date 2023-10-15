Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
Saitama Pref. City Issues Warning After Possibly Poisonous Mushroom Discovered in Beauty Spot

Courtesy of Soka City
Mushroom believed to be the False Parasol found near Soka Matsubara in Soka City, Saitama Prefecture.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

20:50 JST, October 15, 2023

A highly toxic type of mushroom has been discovered near a national scenic beauty spot in Soka City, Saitama Prefecture.

The mushroom, believed to be Chlorophyllum molybdites, known as the False Parasol or Green-Spored Paraso, was discovered for the first time in the city at Soka Matsubara.

According to the city, a citizen found the mushrooms on the evening of Sept. 29 along the Ayase River. After receiving a report, city officials confirmed the same evening that there were approximately ten white mushrooms with a cap diameter of about 5-10 centimeters. City officials promptly removed them. The city is issuing a warning to residents as accidental ingestion can lead to symptoms such as headaches, vomiting, and diarrhea.

According to the Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries Ministry and other authorities, the False Parasol has cap shapes that resemble a shape reminiscent of a Japanese ‘manju’ dessert, reaching a diameter of around 30 centimeters. These mushrooms grow in clusters in lawns and grassy areas from early summer to autumn. While originally native to tropical and subtropical regions, they have been discovered in recent years in places like Chiba Prefecture and the Kanto region.

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
False Parasol
