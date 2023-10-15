- GENERAL NEWS
Japan Firefighter Dies During Water Rescue Training in Niigata
17:30 JST, October 15, 2023
A firefighter drowned at a beach in Kashiwazaki, Niigata Prefecture, during a water rescue drill, the municipal fire department to which he belonged announced on Sunday.
Four people were participating in diving training on Friday morning, including the deceased man and his instructor. About 30 minutes after the drill began, another trainee found the man unconscious in the water.
The firefighter was wearing a wetsuit and air cylinder at the time.
The police are investigating the cause of death and the circumstances of the accident.
