- GENERAL NEWS
Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Force, U.S. Marines Begin Joint Drill Focusing on Kyushu, Okinawa Regions
16:19 JST, October 15, 2023
The Ground Self-Defense Force and the U.S. Marine Corps have begun a joint exercise called Resolute Dragon, which for the first time is taking place primarily in the Kyushu and Okinawa regions this year, with an eye on China’s aggressive maritime advancement.
The two sides are scheduled to engage in target practice and other training that simulates the defense of remote islands throughout Oct. 31.
About 6,400 members of Japanese and U.S. units, mainly those based in the Kyushu and Okinawa regions, are participating in the exercise, which began on Saturday. This is about 3,000 more personnel than participated in Resolute Dragon last fiscal year.
The joint drills are also scheduled to include simulated combat against warships and aircraft.
On Ishigaki Island in Okinawa Prefecture, GSDF Osprey transport aircraft will be deployed for the first time to practicing transporting injured personnel.
On Saturday, an opening ceremony was held in Kumamoto.
“Now that the security circumstances surrounding Japan are the toughest ever, we stand on the front lines and make ourselves ready to deal with the situation,” Lt. Gen. Toshikazu Yamane, commanding general of the GSDF Western Army, said at the ceremony.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Pro Wrestlers Brawl on Tokaido Shinkansen Bullet Train
-
JR East Begin Test Runs on Hokuriku Shinkansen Extension
-
2 Dead, 1 Unconscious after Steel Beam Falls at Construction Site Near Tokyo Station (Update 2)
-
Groundbreaking Ceremony held for Torch Tower, to be Japan’s Tallest Building at 385m
-
Mt. Fuji Climbers Up 30% From Last Year, Essentially Recovering to Pre-COVID Level
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Land Prices Rising in Areas near Planned Semiconductor Plant Sites
- Japan FTC Pushes for Fairer License Fees for News Articles
- China’s BYD Sets Dolphin EV Price in Japan at 3.63 Million Yen -Website
- Japan’s Average Land Price Marks Second Year of Growth, Lifted by Post-Pandemic Recovery
- BYD Introduces ‘Underpriced’ Dolphin EV to Japan Market; China Firm Aims to Fill Gap Left by Domestic Automakers