Foreign Arrivals to Japan Surged to 10.15 Million in First Half of 2023
20:45 JST, October 14, 2023
New foreign arrivals in January to June totaled 10,154,249 people, the Immigration Services Agency of Japan announced Friday. The figure is 26.1 times higher than the same period last year.
This surge in foreign arrivals is thought to have resulted from the government’s decision in October of last year to lift restrictions on arrivals and relax COVID-19 related measures, including by opening up to individual tourists from abroad. Further growth is expected in the second half of the year.
