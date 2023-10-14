Man Found Dead Near Bear Caught in Boar Trap in Nagano Pref.

A man was found dead in a mountain forest in Iiyama, Nagano Prefecture, around 6:10 a.m. on Saturday. The man was found by prefectural police officers from the Iiyama police station. His death was confirmed at the scene. A female bear about 1.3 meters long had been caught in a trap near the man. The station is looking into the man’s identity, and believes he was attacked by the bear.

According to the police, there were claw marks, presumed to be from the bear, on the man’s head. Around 5:50 p.m. on Friday, a caller reported to emergency services that an acquaintance had gone to check a boar trap and hadn’t come back. Officers had been searching the area with a 22-person team. The bear caught in the trap was culled at the site.