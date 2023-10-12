- GENERAL NEWS
46th-Floor Osaka Condo to Have ¥2.5 bil. Price Tag; Sets New Record for Japan’s Kansai Region
18:08 JST, October 12, 2023
A top-floor unit in a residential tower to be built in Osaka’s redevelopment area on the north side of JR Osaka Station will be offered for sale at ¥2.5 billion, the developers including Sekisui House Ltd. announced on Thursday.
The 305-square-meter unit on the 46th floor of the tower, which is part of the Grand Green Osaka zone of the Umekita 2nd development project, will be the highest-priced residential unit in the Kansai region. The maximum height of the unit’s ceiling will be 5 meters, and the interior is designed to resemble a palace.
The tower will have 484 units with sizes ranging from 45 square meters to 305 square meters, with prices starting from about ¥100 million. Sales are to start in February, and residents are expected to be able to move in from March 2026.
