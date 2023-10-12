Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
46th-Floor Osaka Condo to Have ¥2.5 bil. Price Tag; Sets New Record for Japan’s Kansai Region

Courtesy of Grand Green Osaka Developer
Artistic rendering of the residential tower to be built in Osaka’s Umekita 2nd development project area

The Yomiuri Shimbun

18:08 JST, October 12, 2023

A top-floor unit in a residential tower to be built in Osaka’s redevelopment area on the north side of JR Osaka Station will be offered for sale at ¥2.5 billion, the developers including Sekisui House Ltd. announced on Thursday.

The 305-square-meter unit on the 46th floor of the tower, which is part of the Grand Green Osaka zone of the Umekita 2nd development project, will be the highest-priced residential unit in the Kansai region. The maximum height of the unit’s ceiling will be 5 meters, and the interior is designed to resemble a palace.

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Sekisui House President Hiroyoshi Nakai speaks about the new residential tower plan at a press conference on Thursday in Osaka.

The tower will have 484 units with sizes ranging from 45 square meters to 305 square meters, with prices starting from about ¥100 million. Sales are to start in February, and residents are expected to be able to move in from March 2026.

