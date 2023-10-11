300 Drones Light up Osaka Night Sky to Encourage Eye Health

The Yomiuri Shimbun

An approximately 100-meter-wide eye depicted by 300 drones equipped with LEDs is seen in the night sky in Osaka on Tuesday, surprising commuters on their way home. The drone show contained such displays as the large eye and a broccoli, which contains nutrients that are good for eye health, at an altitude of about 50 meters from the ground. The drone show was organized by Rohto Pharmaceutical Co. in Osaka to encourage people to focus their gaze into the distance to relax their eyes as Oct. 10 is designated as an “eye protection day.”