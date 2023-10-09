Tohoku Shinkansen Operation Suspended; 3 Passengers Injured after Touching Something Like Liquid in Train

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Tohoku Shinkansen

Tohoku Shinkansen operationss are suspended between Tokyo and Sendai stations.

Around noon on Monday, a passenger on the JR Tohoku Shinkansen Hayabusa No. 52 (10-car train) from Shin-Aomori to Tokyo called 119, saying that a child seemed to have been injured after touching something that looked like liquid inside the train. According to the Sendai City Fire Department, three passengers including the child were injured.

The train is currently stopped at Sendai Station.