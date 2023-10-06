Johnny and Associates Completes Removal of Logo from Head Office; Scandal-Hit Entertainment Agency Removes Sign Overnight

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Preparation work to remove a logo of Johnny and Associates is seen in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday.

The company’s logo of Johnny and Associates Inc. was removed by Friday morning from the exterior of its head office in Minato Ward, Tokyo. It seems to have been removed overnight.

The Japanese entertainment agency has admitted to the sexual abuse of male performers by the firm’s late founder, Johnny Kitagawa.