- GENERAL NEWS
Exhibitors Reveal 2025 Osaka Expo Pavilion Concepts; Themes Include High-Speed Communication and Environmental Protection
20:00 JST, October 5, 2023
Seven of the 13 private-sector companies and organizations that will have pavilions at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo announced the concepts behind their exhibitions at an event Wednesday.
The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition arranged the event, where mock-ups of the pavilions were unveiled and the basic concepts behind their exhibits were explained.
NTT Corp. will create a space in which visitors can experience high-speed, low-latency communication services through the next-generation Innovative Optical and Wireless Network (IOWN) infrastructure. The pavilion will look like a tent, with fabric hanging from wires made from carbon fiber, and the use of steel materials will be reduced.
Sumitomo Group, which includes Sumitomo Corp. and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., said its pavilion will highlight the group’s awareness of the importance of environmental protection and tradition. The pavilion will be constructed from trees grown around the Besshi copper mine in Niihama, Ehime Prefecture, the area that was the foundation for the group’s development.
Japanese companies including Panasonic Holdings Corp. and Mitsubishi Group, and the gas industry will also have exhibits at the Expo.
The six remaining private-sector exhibitors are scheduled to present their concepts at an event on Oct. 18.
