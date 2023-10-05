Exhibitors Reveal 2025 Osaka Expo Pavilion Concepts; Themes Include High-Speed Communication and Environmental Protection

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Hanako Jimi, state minister in charge of the Expo — front row, third from left — and other 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo and corporate officials attend an event on Wednesday in Minato Ward, Tokyo.

Seven of the 13 private-sector companies and organizations that will have pavilions at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo announced the concepts behind their exhibitions at an event Wednesday.

The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition arranged the event, where mock-ups of the pavilions were unveiled and the basic concepts behind their exhibits were explained.

NTT Corp. will create a space in which visitors can experience high-speed, low-latency communication services through the next-generation Innovative Optical and Wireless Network (IOWN) infrastructure. The pavilion will look like a tent, with fabric hanging from wires made from carbon fiber, and the use of steel materials will be reduced.

A model of the NTT Group’s pavilion displayed at the event.

Sumitomo Group, which includes Sumitomo Corp. and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., said its pavilion will highlight the group’s awareness of the importance of environmental protection and tradition. The pavilion will be constructed from trees grown around the Besshi copper mine in Niihama, Ehime Prefecture, the area that was the foundation for the group’s development.

Japanese companies including Panasonic Holdings Corp. and Mitsubishi Group, and the gas industry will also have exhibits at the Expo.

The six remaining private-sector exhibitors are scheduled to present their concepts at an event on Oct. 18.