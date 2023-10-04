Typhoon Koinu Approaching Sakishima Islands

The Japan News



Typhoon Koinu, also known as Typhoon No. 14, moved northwestward over the sea south of Okinawa and approached the Sakishima Islands including Ishigaki Island, Okinawa Prefecture, on Wednesday.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of high waves with swells and strong winds through Thursday.

As of 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, Typhoon Koinu was moving westnorthwest at about 10 km per hour. The central pressure was 950 hectopascals, the maximum wind speed near the center was 45 meters, and the maximum instantaneous wind speed was 60 meters.