- GENERAL NEWS
Typhoon Koinu Approaching Sakishima Islands
12:14 JST, October 4, 2023
Typhoon Koinu, also known as Typhoon No. 14, moved northwestward over the sea south of Okinawa and approached the Sakishima Islands including Ishigaki Island, Okinawa Prefecture, on Wednesday.
The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of high waves with swells and strong winds through Thursday.
As of 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, Typhoon Koinu was moving westnorthwest at about 10 km per hour. The central pressure was 950 hectopascals, the maximum wind speed near the center was 45 meters, and the maximum instantaneous wind speed was 60 meters.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Yun-yeung Expected to Make Landfall Friday Afternoon; Heavy Rainfall Expected in Tokai and Kanto Regions
-
Pro Wrestlers Brawl on Tokaido Shinkansen Bullet Train
-
Typhoon Yun-yeung Likely to Be Downgraded to Tropical Cyclone Before Making Landfall in Japan
-
2 Dead, 1 Unconscious after Steel Beam Falls at Construction Site Near Tokyo Station (Update 2)
-
JR East Begin Test Runs on Hokuriku Shinkansen Extension
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Land Prices Rising in Areas near Planned Semiconductor Plant Sites
- China’s BYD Sets Dolphin EV Price in Japan at 3.63 Million Yen -Website
- Japan’s Average Land Price Marks Second Year of Growth, Lifted by Post-Pandemic Recovery
- Japan’s Core Machinery Orders Fall 1.1％ in July
- BOJ Gov. Ueda Adopts Patient Approach to Guide Monetary Policy