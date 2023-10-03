Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
Actor Junichi Okada to Leave Japan’s Scandal-Hit Johnny & Associates in November

14:42 JST, October 3, 2023

Actor-singer Junichi Okada, 42, will leave Johnny & Associates, Inc. on Nov. 30, the company said Monday.

“His decision is attributed to the sex abuse scandal by the late Johnny Kitagawa [who founded the company],” the entertainment agency said on its website. “We heard Okada’s thoughts, held many discussions with him and reached this conclusion.”

Okada was a member of the now-disbanded V6, one of the boy pop groups managed by Johnny & Associates. As an actor, he has appeared in many TV dramas and films. He is thinking of starting his own company to continue with his activities.

