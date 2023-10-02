- GENERAL NEWS
Johnny & Associates to Create New Company Smile-Up. to Manage Talent (Update 1)
14:13 JST, October 2, 2023
Johnny & Associates Inc. will create new company Smile-Up. to manage entertainers on Oct. 17, President Noriyuki Higashiyama said Monday.
Johnny & Associates will focus on compensating victims of sexually abused by the late former President Johnny Kitagawa, he said.
Kitagawa died in 2019.
