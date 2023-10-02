Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
Johnny & Associates to Create New Company Smile-Up. to Manage Talent (Update 1)

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Johnny & Associates Inc. headquarters in Tokyo

14:13 JST, October 2, 2023

Johnny & Associates Inc. will create new company Smile-Up. to manage entertainers on Oct. 17, President Noriyuki Higashiyama said Monday.

Johnny & Associates will focus on compensating victims of sexually abused by the late former President Johnny Kitagawa, he said.

Kitagawa died in 2019.

