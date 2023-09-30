- GENERAL NEWS
Tokyo’s Meiji Jingu Gaien Redevelopment Project Postponed Until Jan. or Later
11:41 JST, September 30, 2023
Mitsui Fudosan Co. said Friday it will postpone the start of its Meiji Jingu Gaien area redevelopment project, which was scheduled to start this month with cutting down trees, until January 2024 or later.
The company is the representative developer for the central Tokyo project.
Mitsui Fudosan said it would consider concrete measures to reduce the number of trees that will be cut down at the request of the Tokyo metropolitan government.
