- GENERAL NEWS
Airplanes Stranded at Airports in Japan after System Trouble at Control Center in Saitama Pref.; System Already Recovered
14:07 JST, September 29, 2023
Airplanes were unable to take off or land from airports due to system trouble at an air traffic control center in Tokorozawa City, Saitama Prefecture, at around 11:40 a.m. on Friday, according to the transport ministry.
Domestic and international flight operations were affected, mainly at airports in eastern Japan such as Haneda and Narita. The system recovered about 30 minutes later, and restrictions on departures were lifted at 12:22 p.m. The Land, Transport, Infrastructure and Tourism Ministry is investigating the cause.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Yun-yeung Expected to Make Landfall Friday Afternoon; Heavy Rainfall Expected in Tokai and Kanto Regions
-
Heavy Rainfall Expected in Hokuriku, Tokai Regions, Izu Islands; Typhoon Yun-yeung Approaches Honshu
-
Pro Wrestlers Brawl on Tokaido Shinkansen Bullet Train
-
Typhoon Yun-yeung Likely to Be Downgraded to Tropical Cyclone Before Making Landfall in Japan
-
Tokyo Cools Off in Rains from Tropical Cyclone
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Average Land Price Marks Second Year of Growth, Lifted by Post-Pandemic Recovery
- Fewer Scallops to China Help Sink Japan’s Food Exports for First Time in Six Months
- Small- and Medium-sized Companies in Japan Struggle to Reduce Emissions
- Japan’s Core Machinery Orders Fall 1.1％ in July
- BOJ Gov. Ueda Adopts Patient Approach to Guide Monetary Policy