Airplanes Stranded at Airports in Japan after System Trouble at Control Center in Saitama Pref.; System Already Recovered

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines planes are seen at Haneda Airport in Tokyo.

Airplanes were unable to take off or land from airports due to system trouble at an air traffic control center in Tokorozawa City, Saitama Prefecture, at around 11:40 a.m. on Friday, according to the transport ministry.

Domestic and international flight operations were affected, mainly at airports in eastern Japan such as Haneda and Narita. The system recovered about 30 minutes later, and restrictions on departures were lifted at 12:22 p.m. The Land, Transport, Infrastructure and Tourism Ministry is investigating the cause.