Pokemon Character Murals Installed at Narita Airport

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Foreign tourists take a picture in front of a mural of the popular Pokemon character Snorlax on Sept. 22 at Narita Airport.

Passengers visiting or returning to Japan are being greeted by new murals and images of Pokemon characters in the international arrivals area of Narita Airport Terminal 2 in Chiba Prefecture.

Murals featuring Pokemon characters had already installed in the corridor between Terminals 2 and 3 and in the departure lobby, but this is the first time for them to appear in the restricted area before passport control.

As of Sept. 22, Narita International Airport Corp. (NAA) and the Pokemon Company have installed murals in a 50-meter-long area as part of the “Pokemon Air Adventure” project to connect the world with Pokemon.

“We want visitors to get a feel of Japan, even before they enter the country, through the globally popular Pokemon characters,” the NAA said.