- GENERAL NEWS
NHK Suspends New Contracts with Johnny’s Talents
14:14 JST, September 28, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The public broadcaster NHK will not sign new contracts with talents from scandal-hit Johnny & Associates Inc. for the time being, NHK President Nobuo Inaba said Wednesday.
“We will not [make new work offers to Johnny’s talents] unless we confirm that [the talent agency] is steadily proceeding with compensation to victims [in the sexual abuse scandal] and efforts to prevent a recurrence,” Inaba told a regular press conference.
NHK will maintain existing contracts with Johnny’s talents, he added.
The policy of avoiding new contracts with Johnny’s talents went into effect on Wednesday. It will also apply to “NHK Kohaku Uta Gassen” (NHK red and white song battle), the broadcaster’s long-running show aired every New Year’s Eve.
Last week, NHK made a verbal request to Johnny & Associates to provide relief to victims and take preventive measures.
Earlier this month, the talent agency admitted that its founder, Johnny Kitagawa, who died in 2019, had sexually abused young Johnny’s members for decades.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Yun-yeung Expected to Make Landfall Friday Afternoon; Heavy Rainfall Expected in Tokai and Kanto Regions
-
Heavy Rainfall Expected in Hokuriku, Tokai Regions, Izu Islands; Typhoon Yun-yeung Approaches Honshu
-
Typhoon Haikui Approaching Okinawa
-
Pro Wrestlers Brawl on Tokaido Shinkansen Bullet Train
-
Typhoon Yun-yeung Likely to Be Downgraded to Tropical Cyclone Before Making Landfall in Japan
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Average Land Price Marks Second Year of Growth, Lifted by Post-Pandemic Recovery
- Fewer Scallops to China Help Sink Japan’s Food Exports for First Time in Six Months
- Small- and Medium-sized Companies in Japan Struggle to Reduce Emissions
- Japan’s Core Machinery Orders Fall 1.1％ in July
- BOJ Gov. Ueda Adopts Patient Approach to Guide Monetary Policy