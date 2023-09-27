- GENERAL NEWS
Groundbreaking Ceremony held for Torch Tower, to be Japan’s Tallest Building at 385m
21:03 JST, September 27, 2023
Mitsubishi Estate Co. held a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday for Torch Tower, a skyscraper to be built near the Nihombashi exit of JR Tokyo Station.
The 62-story, 385-meter-high building is scheduled to be completed by the end of March 2028, and it will surpass the Abeno Harukasu building in Osaka, which is 300 meters tall, and the Azabudai Hills Mori JP Tower in Tokyo’s Minato Ward at 330 meters, which is set to open in November.
The building will become the tallest in Japan, exceeding other office and commercial facilities.
In addition to offices and commercial spaces, the upper floors will house the Dorchester Collection, marking its debut as the first foreign-affiliated luxury hotel in Asia. The building will also accommodate rental housing.
