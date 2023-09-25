- GENERAL NEWS
Carpet of Akkeshiso Display Autumn Colors in Hokkaido; Red Carpet Rolled Out on Shore of Lake Notoro
16:44 JST, September 25, 2023
ABASHIRI, Hokkaido — At Lake Notoro, a carpet of akkeshiso has stained the shore a vibrant red, signaling that autumn has finally arrived in Hokkaido.
Akkeshiso, whose scientific name is Salicornia europaea, is more commonly known as sangoso (coral grass). The annual herb grows in wetlands with high levels of salinity and its stem turns red in early autumn.
The plant grows in clusters on the shores of Lake Notoro over an area of about 3.8 hectares, making it the largest colony in Japan. According to the city’s tourism association, akkeshiso began to turn red about a week later than usual this year due to the intense heat, and the color reached its peak around Sept. 20.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Yun-yeung Expected to Make Landfall Friday Afternoon; Heavy Rainfall Expected in Tokai and Kanto Regions
-
Heavy Rainfall Expected in Hokuriku, Tokai Regions, Izu Islands; Typhoon Yun-yeung Approaches Honshu
-
Typhoon Haikui Approaching Okinawa
-
Pro Wrestlers Brawl on Tokaido Shinkansen Bullet Train
-
Typhoon Yun-yeung Likely to Be Downgraded to Tropical Cyclone Before Making Landfall in Japan
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Average Gas Price in Japan Climbs to Record High; Pump Price Up for 15th Week in a Row
- Fewer Scallops to China Help Sink Japan’s Food Exports for First Time in Six Months
- Small- and Medium-sized Companies in Japan Struggle to Reduce Emissions
- BOJ Gov. Ueda Adopts Patient Approach to Guide Monetary Policy
- Japan’s Core Machinery Orders Fall 1.1％ in July