Cyclist Thought to Be Foreign National Dies in Japan After Being Struck by Car

A male cyclist, believed to be a foreign national, died after being hit by a passenger car early Monday morning near the Kinko Junction on the Metropolitan Expressway in Yokohama City.

The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the Kanagawa Prefectural Police, the accident occurred on a two-lane road that prohibits bicycles from entering.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly said the cyclist appeared out of nowhere and he was unable to stop his car in time.

The prefectural police are investigating the circumstances of the accident while attempting to confirm to identify of the deceased.