Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai Construction Cost Set to Exceed Initial Budget

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The venue for the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai is seen under construction in Osaka City in August.

The construction cost for the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai will exceed the initial budget amid the rising costs of materials and labor, the head of a construction industry association said.

“With rising materials and labor costs, the construction [of the Expo venue] cannot be done within the initial budget,” said Yoichi Miyamoto, chairman of Shimizu Corp. and head of the Japan Federation of Construction Contractors, during a press conference on Friday. “There’s no doubt that the cost will increase.”

The central government, the Osaka prefectural and municipal governments, and the business community will cover the ¥185 billion needed to build the venue.

The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition — the event organizer — has been working on the budget amid surging prices.

It has been noted that pavilions slated to be built by participating countries and regions, at their own expense, have been delayed.

“Construction companies haven’t been given necessary information from foreign governments, so they’re not even at the stage of considering whether to accept a project,” Miyamoto said.