- GENERAL NEWS
Cockroach, Slug Found in School Lunches in Kumamoto Pref.
13:18 JST, September 23, 2023
KUMAMOTO — A cockroach and slug were found in school lunches served this month at an elementary school in Yamaga, Kumamoto Prefecture, the city’s board of education said Friday.
The pests were found at the city-run Kamoto Elementary School, according to the board’s announcement. A 1-centimter-long cockroach was found on Sept. 1 and a 1.5-centimeter-long slug was found on Sept. 15. Both were found in boiled barley rice. The rice was also provided to other schools, but there have been no reports of any other locations finding them.
No children have complained of illness as of Thursday. The city’s food service center that prepares school lunches is deteriorating, so the board announced that meals prepared at other facilities will be provided to schools starting next week.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Yun-yeung Expected to Make Landfall Friday Afternoon; Heavy Rainfall Expected in Tokai and Kanto Regions
-
Heavy Rainfall Expected in Hokuriku, Tokai Regions, Izu Islands; Typhoon Yun-yeung Approaches Honshu
-
Typhoon Haikui Approaching Okinawa
-
Typhoon Yun-yeung Likely to Be Downgraded to Tropical Cyclone Before Making Landfall in Japan
-
Pro Wrestlers Brawl on Tokaido Shinkansen Bullet Train
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Average Gas Price in Japan Climbs to Record High; Pump Price Up for 15th Week in a Row
- Fewer Scallops to China Help Sink Japan’s Food Exports for First Time in Six Months
- Small- and Medium-sized Companies in Japan Struggle to Reduce Emissions
- BOJ Gov. Ueda Adopts Patient Approach to Guide Monetary Policy
- Japan Corporate Mood Sours on Fears of China-led Global Downtown