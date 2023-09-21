Mt. Fuji Climbers Up 30% From Last Year, Essentially Recovering to Pre-COVID Level

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Mt. Fuji is seen in September 2021.

A total of 84,086 climbers trekked along Mt. Fuji’s three trails on the Shizuoka Prefecture side this season, or 30% more than the previous year, essentially returning to the pre-COVID level, the Environment Ministry said.

The yearly figure had been around 90,000 until the onset of the pandemic, with 85,677 in 2019. The trails were closed in 2020 due to the coronavirus, and only 24,156 climbers were seen in 2012 and 66,183 climbers in 2022.

The Shizuoka side trails were open from July 10 to Sept. 10 this season. The trail on the Yamanashi Prefecture side had 137,236 climbers.