- GENERAL NEWS
Tokyo Game Show Opens with Record Exhibitors
17:13 JST, September 21, 2023
CHIBA (Jiji Press) — The Tokyo Game Show 2023 kicked off on Thursday with a record number of exhibitor companies after restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic were lifted in Japan.
This year’s show, which has over 780 exhibitors, is forecast to attract some 200,000 visitors over the four days through Sunday.
The event, being held at the Makuhari Messe convention center in the city of Chiba, involves over 400 foreign companies including China’s NetEase Games, the developer of globally popular online game “Knives Out.”
Among Japanese companies, Sega Corp. exhibits “Football Manager 2024,” a soccer club management simulation game developed by a European subsidiary.
To the event, 10 overseas influencers from India, Taiwan, Australia and elsewhere are invited. They will distribute information on the event and exhibited games to their audiences.
